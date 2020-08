12:05 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Israeli Foreign Minister: 'Our policy has moved from annexation to normalization' Read more Gabi Ashkenazi declares that Israel has shifted from pursuing sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, to normalizing relations with Arab world. ► ◄ Last Briefs