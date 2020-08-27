|
12:01
Reported
News BriefsElul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20
New study shows obese people almost 50% more likely to die of coronavirus
A new study conducted by the University of North Carolina in conjunction with the Saudi Health Council and the World Bank has shown that obesity increases the risk of dying from coronavirus by almost 50%, The Guardian reports.
The study's authors, who called the results "scary," noted that obese patients are 74% more likely to be admitted to intensive care for coronavirus complications, and that any vaccine developed for Covid-19 will likely be less effective for people who are obese.
Last Briefs