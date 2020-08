11:48 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Day 3 of the Convention: 1 Week of honest TV Every 4 Years Read more It was so nice. It was like we had a fair and honest media again. But we know it is an illusion.We get 4 days, the Dems get 4 years. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs