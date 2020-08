11:37 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Ramat Gan preschool assistant arrested for suspected violence A 45-year-old preschool assistant working in a preschool in Ramat Gan has been arrested on suspicion that she acted violently toward one of the children under her care. ► ◄ Last Briefs