|
10:42
Reported
News BriefsElul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20
Health Services head: 'Coronavirus is here at least till winter's end'
In her assessment of the situation, Dr. Sharon Alrai, head of Public Health Services, said that it appears that the coronavirus epidemic will pose a threat to the general public for many months to come.
"The coronavirus is going to remain with us until the end of the winter at the very least," she told Galei Tzahal today, adding that, "It's impossible to speed up development of a vaccine."
Last Briefs