Dep. State Attorney: 'We're criticized for everything we do'

Speaking on Kan Bet this morning, Deputy State Attorney Nurit Littman said that she was not surprised to hear that the Likud party has issued a directive to attack the State Attorney's Office regarding its limited prosecution of protesters.

"It's hard to be surprised because we get criticized for everything we do. What's unfortunate is that the criticisms are full of lies as well as things that are unrelated to the content of the directive," she said.

"This is not a directive intended for demonstrations at Balfour Street," she noted. "This is a directive that has been waiting to be published for a long time, and that was supposed to have been published earlier. We acted according to a draft of the directive with regard to previous protests as well," Littman said.