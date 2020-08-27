|
Health Minister to Ukrainian counterpart: Don't hesitate to ban Israelis
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart regarding the Israeli government's efforts to prevent large numbers of Breslov chassidim reaching Uman this Rosh Hashanah.
"Don't hesitate to ban Israelis from entering Ukraine," he told the Ukrainian health minister. "We won't call you anti-Semites for doing so. After all, many people here are also opposed to this."
