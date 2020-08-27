|
Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20
Justice Min. Nissenkorn: Benny Gantz will make an excellent prime minister
Speaking on Radio 103 FM this morning, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue & White) insisted that his party's leader should become prime minister, as per the coalition agreements.
"Blue & White needs to continue to stand on its principles and work for the good of the country's citizens," he said. "Benny Gantz is capable of being an excellent prime minister, and I hope that this is what will happen."
