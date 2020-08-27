|
09:24
Reported
News BriefsElul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20
MK Kahane: Don't denigrate Breslov chassidim for wanting to reach Uman
Commenting on the ongoing argument surrounding the question of whether to allow Breslov chassidim to travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah, MK Matan Kahane (Yamina) added a note of caution:
"I would suggest to everyone that they should refrain from denigrating the great desire of Breslov chassidim to reach Uman," he told the Knesset Channel. "Even so, since it poses a threat to lives, it should not be permitted."
