'The Americans asked Netanyahu not to inform Gantz of talks with UAE'

Speaking to Kan Bet this morning, the Prime Minister's adviser, Topaz Lok, explained why Netanyahu only informed his Blue & White coalition partners of the deal with the United Arab Emirates at the very last minute.

"The Americans, as well as the UAE representatives, asked Netanyahu to keep the negotiations secret to everyone except the leaders of the respective countries and a few specific people," he said. "The moment he got the go-ahead from Trump, he picked up the phone to Ashkenazi and Gantz."