'I posted this so that we should never forget and never forgive'

Media personality Ezri Tubi attended last night's funeral of terror victim Rabbi Shai Ohayon; on his return, he posted a video of the funeral, along with the following:

"I got back from the funeral of our holy brother, Rabbi Shai Ohayon, may Hashem avenge his blood, early this morning. I couldn't fall asleep before arranging this short video so that we shouldn't forget this murder and move on to other things. I didn't know him, but it looks like we lost someone very precious. You're invited to share this so that we should never forget and never forgive."