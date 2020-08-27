|
Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20
MK Bennett to gov't: Let Gamzu do his job
MK Naftali Bennett, the head of the Yamina party, has weighed in on the ongoing criticism of the manner in which the government's coronavirus project manager is handling the crisis.
"This government appointed Prof. Gamzu as project manager, and ever since, instead of helping him, government ministers have spoken against him in public, tied his hands, and attacked him in the media without respite. Let him do his job," Bennett said.
