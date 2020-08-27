Supreme Court orders military court to delay sentencing on soldier

Following an appeal lodged by the family of a Palestinian who was killed by an IDF soldier near Beit Lechem in March of 2019, the Supreme Court has ordered the military court to delay the final application of sentencing on the IDF soldier who was found guilty of killing a Palestinian near Beit Lechem in March of 2019.

The appeal stated that due to the plea bargain reached between the soldier and the court, the resulting sentence was too light.