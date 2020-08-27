Tourism Minister Zamir: There's no one who can replace Gamzu

Responding to the ongoing feud between coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar and the government's coronavirus project manager, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir (Blue & White) said that it would be terrible if Gamzu resigned as a result.

"If he resigns, it will deal a terrible blow to our efforts to overcome the coronavirus, and we won't be able to find a suitable replacement," he told Kan Bet this morning.

"We should be supporting him, because he took on the most difficult position there is at the present time. In fact, the Blue & White party has supported him from day one," he added.