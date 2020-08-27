|
08:07
Reported
News BriefsElul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20
Hamas: If we aren't given medical aid, we'll continue firing on Israel
The Al-Akhbar newspaper has reported that the Hamas organization in Gaza has told the Qatari envoy who arrived in Gaza this week that if they do not receive medical equipment necessary to combat the coronavirus epidemic, they will ramp up their attacks on Israel.
Qatar's envoy arrived in Gaza a few days ago in order to try to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but has made no progress in his negotiations so far.
Last Briefs