Prof. Gamzu attacks MK Miki Zohar: 'Are you crazy? Drop this obsession'

Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, Professor Ronni Gamzu, the government's coronavirus project manager, attacked coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar, claiming that his "obsessive" behavior is damaging for the country.

"After everything that's happened, you're still trying to draw up a plan for travel to Uman?" he exclaimed. "Are you crazy? You should drop this obsession and start doing what you can do reduce the rate of contagion."

Gamzu added that, "Sometimes, I think about stepping down from this position and handing it over to someone else. I don't have the authority I need to do the job, but all I want is for the government to understand that it has to get its act together."