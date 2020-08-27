Danny Danon: I absolutely see myself as Likud leader after Netanyahu

Israel's former ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has confirmed speculations that he intends to run for the Likud leadership in the post-Netanyahu era.

In an interview with the Yisrael Hayom newspaper that will be published in full tomorrow, he said, "I ran twice against the prime minister - in 2007 and in 2014 - and I absolutely see myself as a potential Likud leader after the Netanyahu era."

According to Danon, "I see myself as someone who comes with experience and proven abilities. It's impossible to predict what will happen when Netanyahu leaves politics, but I see myself as someone who is capable of heading the Likud party."