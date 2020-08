07:13 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Australia: Uber passenger leaves after finding driver is Jewish Read more Watch: 'I don't like Jews, you Jewish scumbag,' says Australian Uber passenger as he orders Jewish driver to pull over and let him out. ► ◄ Last Briefs