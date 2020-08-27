Israel demands Security Council strengthen UNIFIL's mandate

Following Tuesday night's shooting at an IDF force near the Lebanese border, Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Wednesday sent a letter to members of the Security Council demanding significant changes be made to UNIFIL's mandate to improve the UN force's ability to fully access and monitor areas in which Hezbollah operates.

Erdan's appeal comes as part of a diplomatic effort led by the United States and Israel to affect the Security Council's decision on renewing the mandate at the end of the month.