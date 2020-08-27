|
02:41
Reported
News BriefsElul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20
Erdogan and Trump discuss bilateral and regional issues
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump talked on the phone on Wednesday to discuss bilateral and regional issues, including the Mediterranean, Erdogan’s office said.
Tensions between Turkey and Greece have escalated since Ankara sent its Oruc Reis survey vessel to disputed eastern Mediterranean waters this month. Athens described the move as illegal.
