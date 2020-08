01:38 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Watch: Hikind takes Biden to task over Sarsour saga Read more Dov Hikind has one question for Joe Biden: Is the Omar, Tlaib, Sanders wing of the party running your show, or are you? ► ◄ Last Briefs