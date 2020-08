01:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Michael Oren on withdrawal from Iran deal and UAE-Israel accord Read more The US has restored its leverage in the US with the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the UAE-Israel deal, Michael Oren says. ► ◄ Last Briefs