What are the most popular names in the UK?

The British Office for National Statistics (ONS) published a list of the most popular names for boys and girls in England and Wales, finding that Oliver and Olivia are still number one in England and Wales, with more than 9,000 babies named in 2019, the BBC reports.

Although they were the most popular names, Olivia and Oliver are declining. There were 4,082 Olivias last year, compared with 4,598 the year before, according to the statistics.