Ashkenazi's meeting with German President concludes

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi's meeting with German President Frank Walter Steinmeier concluded on Wednesday evening. Upon entering the presidential palace, Minister Ashkenazi signed the guest book.

Minister Ashkenazi updated the German President on the normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates and on developments in the region. Minister Ashkenazi later updated him on the security incident in the north on Tuesday night, thanked him for Germany's recognition of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, and asked him to work to have more countries to join the recognition.

Minister Ashkenazi called on the German government to join the American effort to continue the arms embargo on Iran and restore the sanctions mechanism.