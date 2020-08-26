|
21:33
Reported
News Briefs
Gaza requests int'l relief money for stopping virus spread
A representative of the Gaza "Ministry of the Interior" called on the international community to provide the Ministry financial aid for stopping the spread of CV-19.
The representative said medical experts in Gaza had detected cases of the virus but had not been able to locate infection chains. He said all family members of infected individuals had been inspected for signs of sickness.
