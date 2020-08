21:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Watch: Pro-life advocate discusses leaving Planned Parenthood Read more Founder of 'And Then There Were None', a non-profit that's helped 600 abortion workers leave industry discusses her experience during RNC. ► ◄ Last Briefs