FM Ashkenazi visits Germany, calls for continuation of Iran embargo

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi began his visit to Germany this evening (Wednesday) by holding a meeting with the president of the country

"We discussed the urgent issues of security, economics, health and political agenda. We have discussed the normalization agreement with the Emirates and the important effort to expand [peace agreements] to [include] other countries in the region."

Ashkenazi noted that he asked the German president to cooperate with Israel in the fight against the removal of the arms embargo against Iran.