20:15 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20

Knesset Speaker: Justice system's hatred for Netanyahu is strong

MK Yariv Levin scolds State Attorney's Office for making it more difficult to prosecute protesters in contrast to past judicial rulings.