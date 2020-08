18:50 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Ya'alon: We won't let terror raise its head MK Moshe Ya'alon (Yesh Atid - Telem) commented on the stabbing attack in Petach Tikva today. "I extend my condolences to the family of Rabbi Shai Ohayon (H"YD), his friends, and loved ones. Terrorism has once again taken a terrible toll. I trust our security forces to prevent the terrorists' from being able to [gain strength]," he tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs