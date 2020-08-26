18:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Netanyahu: Will seek most severe punishment for terrorist murderer Prime Minister Netanyahu reacted to the terrorist stabbing attack in Petach Tikva today. "On behalf of all Israeli citizens, I extend my deepest condolences to the Ohayon family on the murder of the father of the family, Rabbi Shai...My heart aches for the diseased. My wife Sara and I embrace the family, his wife and four children. We will pursue the most severe punishment," Netanyahu tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs