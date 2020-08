18:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 FIDF announces Steven Weil as new CEO Read more Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir to step down as CEO of FIDF after 6 years ► ◄ Last Briefs