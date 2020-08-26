Gamzu thanks Ukraine for tourism ban

Coronavirus Czar Prof. Gamzu thanked the Ukrainian government for its decision to ban tourism into the country for the coming months.

"It's the responsible and correct thing to do with everything we have going on in the world," he said and added, "It will end up saving the lives of thousands of Israelis and Ukrainians alike."

Gamzu said he believed that once the virus was under control, Jewish worshippers would be able to return to Uman.