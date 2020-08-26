US Sec of State meets Bahrain leader

Prior to landing in the UAE for talks with Emirati leaders on the footsteps of the Israel peace deal, US Sec of State Pompeo made a stopover in the Gulf state of Bahrain.

"Honored to meet with His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Bahrain. I thanked him for our continued friendship and strategic partnership. We remain committed to building peace and security to advance greater unity among Gulf countries, and counter the threat from Iran," he tweeted.