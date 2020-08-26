16:23
  Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20

Likud source: Gantz running 'government within government'

A source in the Likud responded to Defense Minister Benny Gantz's statement that Netanyahu is creating a split within Israeli society.

"What the State of Israel needs at the moment is a functioning unity government working for them. Blue and White's daily attacks against Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Likud are not helping this. We call on them to stop running a "government within the government" and unite to work together for the citizens of the country."

