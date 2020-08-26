Trump closing in on Biden as virus concerns dissipate?

Voters in a number of swing states voiced a higher level of approval for Trump's COVID-19 policies since the spread of the virus has slowed down in the US.

According to a CNBC report, Trump's approval rating has been on the rise over the past few weeks, as some of the biggest concerns regarding COVID-19 have been allayed.

While Biden remains ahead, the President has been able to decrease the margin separting him from the Democratic hopeful in states including: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.