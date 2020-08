14:58 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 UK-Israeli woman sues EasyJet over requests to move for haredim Read more Woman who was asked by airline on two occasions if she could relocate to accommodate haredi passengers sues for 'discrimination.' ► ◄ Last Briefs