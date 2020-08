14:53 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Haemek hospital opens 2nd coronavirus department A new coronavirus ward has been opened at Haemek medical center in Afula. This is the center's second coronavirus ward, and will enable treatment of up to 66 patients at any one time, including those on ventilators. ► ◄ Last Briefs