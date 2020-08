14:48 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 16 cultural centers to reopen & admit up to 1,000 people The Sports & Culture Ministry has authorized the reopening of 16 institutions where cultural events are performed, and will allow up to 1,000 people to gather in a single place, while adhering to Health Ministry regulations. ► ◄ Last Briefs