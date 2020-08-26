MK Lapid to Smotrich: 'You won't tell me who's a Jew and who isn't'

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) has launched a blistering attack on MK Betzalel Smotrich during today's Knesset debate on proposed amendments to the Law of Return that would restrict the number of non-Jews (according to halakhah) from making Aliyah.

"You won't tell us what Jews are," Lapid blasted. "You won't tell us what Judaism is, and you certainly won't tell us who is an Israeli and who isn't."