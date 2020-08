13:25 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Ben Shapiro: 'Stay off social media' Read more 'The Left's current sport isn't debating people, it's virtue signaling and using anything they can as a club against you,' Ben Shapiro says. ► ◄ Last Briefs