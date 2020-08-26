|
13:12
Reported
News BriefsElul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20
Man indicted for vicious attack on wife that left her with fractured jaw
A 38-year-old resident of Beer Sheva has been indicted for a cruel attack on his wife, outside their home in Tel Aviv.
The attack reportedly occurred on August 15. For no apparent reason, the man approached his wife, began to curse her, threw sand at her and then brutally attacked her, throwing a rock into her face that broke a number of her teeth and fractured her jaw and finger.
Last Briefs