MK Liberman: Gov't should go to Uman and stay there

MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, wrote sarcastically on Twitter of the government's seeming inability to come to a decision on allowing Israelis to travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah.

"I would suggest that the cabinet ministers all board a charter plan to Kiev, and I wouldn't mind if they stayed in Ukraine for all the Tishrei festivals - and even afterward too," he wrote.