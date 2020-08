11:55 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 New Health Ministry command post opened at Airport City Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has inaugurated the Health Ministry's new command post at Airport City. The ceremony was also attended by the Health Ministry director-general, Professor Hezi Levy, and the government's coronavirus project manager, Prof. Ronni Gamzu. ► ◄ Last Briefs