PM: I would advise Hezbollah not to test us

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, responding to last night's attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, warned Hezbollah against further escalations.

"Israel views the shooting incident at our soldiers, patrolling on the Israeli side of the border, with the utmost severity," he said. "We will not tolerate any attack on our citizens whatsoever, and will issue a strong response to each and every attack against us.

"I would advise Hezbollah not to test us, and would remind them that they are endangering Lebanon with their attacks against us."