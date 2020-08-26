|
11:41
Reported
News BriefsElul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20
MK Kahane to Regev: Why are you lying?
MK Matan Kahane (Yamina) has attacked Transportation Minister Miri Regev, following the latter's allegations that the Yamina party did not recommend Netanyahu to the President to form a government following the last elections, despite its promise to do so.
"Why are you lying?" he asked. "We did indeed recommend Bibi [Netanyahu]. I suggest you write to me personally. Bibi dismantled the right-wing bloc and threw us into the opposition, and I thank God that we are not part of this failed government of yours. If it's up to me, I'll say next time, we'll support Bennett [for prime minister]. We deserve a different type of leadership."
