11:37 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Gantz: We won't let Nasrallah harm our country or our soldiers Defense Minister Benny Gantz, responding to last night's attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, stated that: "We won't let [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah harm our soldiers or our country. We will issue a strong response to every single border incident."