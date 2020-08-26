MK Yaalon: Prof. Gamzu has become the Likud's punching bag

MK Moshe Yaalon (Yesh Atid-Telem) has also weighed in on the latest disputes between the Likud party and the government's coronavirus project manager, Prof. Ronni Gamzu.

"Professor Gamzu assumed responsibility for heading the country's battle against the coronavirus," he wrote on Twitter. "See how quickly he has become a target, someone to be opposed. This disconnected government is only concerned about themselves. At least make up your minds not to oppose him, even if you won't support him."