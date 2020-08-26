Barzilai hospital: 37 coronavirus patients, 6 on respirators

Barzilai hospital reports that it is currently treating 37 people for complications associated with the coronavirus.

Six patients are on respirators, 18 are in serious condition, nine are in moderate condition, and the others are mild cases.

Two coronavirus patients died in the last day - a 94-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man from Kiryat Gat. Both of them had underlying conditions that made them more susceptible to the disease.