MK Lapid: Zohar should stop fighting with Gamzu

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) has launched an attack on coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud), accusing him of sowing public distrust in the government.

"When the head of the coalition argues with Professor Gamzu, the government's coronavirus project manager, this doesn't contribute anything to public confidence in the government," he said.

"This government is disconnected and we're fed up with them. They should stop fighting and get down to work."