Germany: 1,576 new Covid-19 infections in last day

Data from the Robert Koch Institute shows that 1,576 new coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Germany over the last 24 hours, up from 1,278 the day before, according to a report in Der Spiegel.

On Saturday 2,034 cases were reported in Germany, the first time since the end of April that there have been more than 2,000 new diagnoses in one day.

So far, 9,280 people have died in Germany from coronavirus while around 210,600 people have recovered.